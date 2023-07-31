Inflation in the Netherlands was 4.6 percent in July. That reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Monday based on a quick estimate with still incomplete source data. Prices are rising slightly less quickly for the third time in a row. In June, consumer prices in the Netherlands were still 5.7 percent more expensive than one year ago, and in May 6.1 percent.

The decrease in inflation was mainly due to a fall in energy prices in July. Energy and motor fuels were 21.6 percent cheaper this month, compared to 16.3 percent last month. Since June, Statistics Netherlands has been using a new, more accurate method for including energy prices in inflation in its inflation calculations. In this calculation method, Statistics Netherlands includes both current and new energy contracts in order to calculate the increase or decrease.

Yet life is still expensive. Other prices, such as those of food and other foodstuffs, rose again in July. The price increase of supermarket products was 11.6 percent, compared to 12.6 percent in June. Prices of industrial goods (excluding fuel prices) also rose 6.3 percent, from 7.3 percent in June.

On 4 August, Statistics Netherlands will publish an inflation calculation based on full source data. Later on Monday, the European statistics agency Eurostat will also publish inflation figures for the entire Eurozone. In June it was 5.5 percent.