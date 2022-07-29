Inflation rose to 11.6 percent in July, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to last June. That appears from provisional figures which the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published on Friday. The increase means that inflation has risen again for the first time since last March – when inflation was 11.7 percent. In June inflation was still 9.9 percent.

Energy prices in particular contributed strongly to the rise in inflation, with an increase of 68.4 percent compared to a year earlier. In June, energy prices were still 59.7 percent higher than a year earlier. Food, drink and tobacco are 10.1 percent more expensive in July than twelve months ago. In June, these foods were still 9.6 percent more expensive compared to a year earlier.

In addition to the national inflation figures, Statistics Netherlands publishes a monthly European price index in order to compare inflation across the Eurozone. The main difference between the two is that the European figures do not take into account the cost of housing.