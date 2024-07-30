The inflation rate in Germany rose unexpectedly in July. The price of goods and services rose by an average of 2.3 percent compared to the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office announced in an initial estimate on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had expected the inflation rate to remain at the June level of 2.2 percent. Prices rose by 0.3 percent from June to July.
#Inflation #Germany #unexpectedly #rises #percent #July
buying prescription drugs in mexico online: purple pharmacy mexico price list – purple pharmacy mexico price list
п»їbest mexican online pharmacies [url=https://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]mexican pharmacy[/url] mexico pharmacies prescription drugs