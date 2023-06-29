Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday showed consumer prices, which are harmonized to make it easier to compare them to other countries in the European Union, rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in June, higher than expected.

By comparison, the inflation rate fell sharply in Spain to 1.6 percent and in Italy to 6.7 percent. French and euro-zone inflation data are scheduled for release on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation in the euro zone to fall to 5.6 percent in June from 6.1 percent in May.

Uncoordinated consumer prices rose 6.4 percent in June year on year, after rising 6.1 percent in the previous month.

Compared to May, consumer prices harmonized with the European Union rose 0.4 percent, the bureau added.

In June last year, in an effort to counter rising energy prices, the German government cut taxes on fuel which has caused inflation to drop since that month.

The data comes from Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone, where the European Central Bank is still looking for evidence that core inflation has turned to ease.

Germany’s core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is expected to come in at 5.8 percent in June, up from 5.4 percent in May.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 400 basis points over the past year and is expected to raise interest rates in July and September.

Inflation, higher interest rates, slower recovery in China and energy prices are weighing on German economic activity.

Only the German government tweets that it expects GDP growth in 2023, but the main economic institutes and the International Monetary Fund estimate a decline of between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.