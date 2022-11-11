Inflation YoY in Germany climbed in October to 10.4 percent, after shooting already in september to 10.0, mainly due to the high prices of energy and food, reported today the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

In relation to September, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9 percent in October. In addition to the increase in the prices of all energy products due to the war and the situation of crisissupply problems and significant price increases in previous economic phases influence the rate of inflation.

The end of the subsidized public transport ticket at 9 euros per month and the fuel reduction had already increased the upward pressure on prices in September and the inflation rate shot up that month to 10.0% YoY

The first measures of the third package of government aid are already being applied, among others, the reduction of VAT for supplies of natural gas and district heating, from 19% to 7%, which had a damping effect on the inflation of energy products. Despite the relief measures, energy products became more expensive in October by 43.0% year-on-year, after 43.9% in September.

Consumers had to pay considerably more not only for domestic energy, but also for fuel (22.3 percent). Food became more expensive in October by 20.3 percent year-on-year, a price increase almost double that of general inflation, and after already rising 18.7 percent in September and, in general, doing so gradually since the beginning of year.

EFE.

