BERLIN (Reuters) – Rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions pushed Germany’s annual consumer price inflation in March to surpass the European Central Bank’s target of just under 2 percent, data from the German Federal Statistical Office showed.

Consumer prices in the euro zone’s largest economy rose 2 percent from 1.6 percent in February.

The Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures designed to contain it are undermining the availability of many products and services, which contributes to affecting consumer price data.

But analysts said the trend was up, indicating several factors such as the end of a cut in VAT rates late last year.