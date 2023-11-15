The French National Institute of Statistics and Studies revealed, on Wednesday, that the consumer price index in France slowed to 4 percent on an annual basis in October, in a move consistent with expectations, compared to 4.9 percent last September.

The institute’s data also showed that the monthly inflation rate reached 0.1 percent, in line with expectations.

Consumer price inflation in the euro zone slowed to 2.9 percent, according to Eurostat data for October, the lowest rate since July 2021 when it reached 2.2 percent.

Inflation is lower than the 4.3 percent rate recorded in September and lower than the expectations of analysts who expected inflation to remain above 3 percent.

The inflation rate is now closer to the European Central Bank’s target of 2 percent.