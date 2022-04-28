European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said he expected the peak of price rises in Europe to be “very close” as German inflation hit a new high but Spain slowed.

Consumer prices in the continent’s largest economy rose 7.8% in April from a year earlier, under harmonized European Union standards, beating the median projection of a 7.6% rise in a Bloomberg survey.

My assessment is that we are very close to peaking and we will start to see a decline in inflation in the second half of the year.

In Spain, inflation slowed more than expected, to 8.3%. France and Italy release data on Friday, as does the 19-member eurozone, with analysts expecting the rate there to rise to 7.5%.

The currency bloc has endured an unprecedented run of high price rises and a reduction in household budgets due to rising energy costs, exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Investors expect the ECB to start raising interest rates from record lows in the coming months.

Still, “price increases will most likely remain elevated in the coming months, mainly due to the strong rebound in energy costs,” he said.

Threats to the outlook were made clear this week when the Kremlin halted natural gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, while raising the specter of disruptions in other EU members that depend on it for energy supplies.

Meanwhile, officials in Brussels are considering a gradual ban on imports of Russian oil. The industrial economy of Germany, the largest in Europe, it is particularly exposed to rising input costs.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

While the latest inflation record was driven by energy prices, supply bottlenecks and food costs also contributed.

In a sign of what may be to come, the German government has begun preparations for a possible halt to Russian gas deliveries, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Inflation in Spain slowed as electricity costs fell from record highs and was below the median estimate of 9% in a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank has doubled its inflation projections for this year and next due to rising energy costs, and has warned of risks for an economy that has yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

