The impact of the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll on the European economy. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the European Union (EU) and the Eurozone has grown by just 0.2% in the third half of the year, which means a cooling of economic activity. While Europe puts on the brakes, inflation – driven by energy and food prices – does not give up and climbed to 10.7% in October, according to data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

At the last meeting of the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB), the institution anticipated a reduction in growth in the euro zone for 2022 and 2023. And the data seems to prove him right. Of course, the data varies depending on the Member States. Sweden was the country that grew the most in the third semester, with 0.7%, followed by Italy (0.5%), Portugal and Lithuania (both with 0.4%). Spain, for its part, adjusted to the 0.2% that was registered in the block average; while Latvia (-1.7%), Austria and Belgium (0.1%) registered a negative growth of their economy.

From the Ministry of Economic Affairs, they positively valued the data published by Eurostat, which “demonstrate the resilience of the Spanish and European economies”, which “have continued to grow” despite the gas supply cutoff by Russia. These same sources highlight that the Spanish economy was the second that grew the most in the bloc, with a year-on-year GDP increase of two points.

Meanwhile, inflation remains unstoppable, adding further pressure to European economic activity. The price of energy continues to be the main culprit in this escalation and is responsible for 41.9% of the increase in prices, followed by food (13.1%), non-energy industrial products (6%) and services (4.4%). In Spain, the Ministry of Economic Affairs highlights that inflation was 3.4% below the European average; that is, at 7.3%, which “confirms the effectiveness of the measures of the Spanish Government in controlling inflation.”

The ECB anticipates that prices will remain high “for a long period of time” and containing them has become its main mission. Since July, the European entity has changed its monetary policy, with three increases in interest rates with which it seeks to stabilize prices at 2% in the medium term. Its president, Christine Lagarde, assured that “there will be more increases”, despite the warning signs of a possible recession in the eurozone. However, the agency is convinced that reducing prices “is the most appropriate way to restore stability and prosperity” in the euro zone.