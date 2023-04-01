What’s the taste of runaway inflation in Egypt? For some, directly the bitter taste of an empty plate, and for many others, that of a cheaper meal than they could afford until recently. But finding more affordable products isn’t always easy, as the Egyptians are now having to rediscover in a hurry. And wanting to help, not always in the right way, are pro-government figures and agencies.

The last to get a piece of the matter was a presenter from a pro-government television channel who arrived on set at the beginning of March believing he had found the solution to the increasingly unaffordable prices of the most popular red meats. “Why don’t we eat donkey and horse meat?”, slipped Tamer Amin, from the Al Nahar channel, who also stressed that it is healthy, safe and allowed by Islamic or halal law (something that many ran to deny).

Before him it was the Egyptian National Institute of Nutrition that dared to recommend at the end of December another delicacy that for whatever reason is not yet among the most popular delicacies in the country: chicken feet. Not only are they rich in protein and have a moderate number of calories when the skin is removed, this organization assured, but they are also a source of vitamins and minerals. Even the prescribers of such a delicacy dared with a recipe: grilled with a little thyme, ground black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

As could not have been otherwise in a country experiencing a severe economic crisis, the proposals automatically generated a mix of criticism, anger and derision among many Egyptians. In February, inflation was 31.9% (in Spain it was 6.1%), driven above all by food and beverages, which registered a price increase of 61.5%. In the case of meat specifically, the annual rise has been 95%.

The war in Ukraine triggered a dizzying flight of capital from Egypt. As a consequence, the currency lost half its value against the dollar in a year. In parallel, the import bill has skyrocketed, which is a real headache for the authorities of a country that depends heavily on food from abroad, including the most basic.

In the last year, some surveys have revealed that almost 75% of the population has reduced spending on food, and the product that is being dispensed with the most is precisely meat, followed by others such as chicken and eggs. Given this context, the authorities are rushing to import the cheapest meat they can find on the market, something that seems to have generated some reluctance despite efforts to convince the Egyptians that everything is under control.

This is no time for picky eaters

In recent weeks, collective spirits have had to calm down after some countries stopped imports of beef from Brazil after discovering a health problem. But Cairo has already hinted that the situation is not enough to get fussy, although they also seem to have found an alternative in recent days: meat from Chad.

The one who did not want to be left out of the debate on the shopping basket has been the president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, who, unhappy with the coverage of many media, stepped forward at the end of January and denied the major. “Why do you portray the Egyptians as being in a state of panic over food and drink?” he asked rhetorically, before continuing: “I’m not saying it’s not true, but eating and drinking is not the end of the world. ”.

