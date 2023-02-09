The annual consumer price index in Egypt rose to 25.8 percent last January, compared to 21.3 percent in December, which was the highest since December 2017..

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 4.7 percent in January compared to 2.1 percent in December, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics..

The annual inflation reading in Egyptian cities during January was much higher than the average analysts’ expectations, which were around 23.75 percent, according to a poll conducted by Reuters..

The Central Bank has allowed the Egyptian pound to decline about 50 percent since March, and the currency witnessed particularly large declines in March and late October and early January, and it is currently trading at 30.4 pounds..

The pound’s decline led to a rise in most commodities, especially foodstuffs, which rose 10.1 percent month-on-month in January, while it jumped 48.1 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Egyptian Statistics Authority..

A significant rise in inflation would pressure the Central Bank of Egypt’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 30..

At its most recent meeting on February 2, the committee kept overnight interest rates unchanged, saying it believed an 800 basis point rate hike over the past year would counteract inflationary pressures..

The Central Bank of Egypt aims to reduce inflation to 7 percent (plus or minus 2 percent) during the fourth quarter of 2024..