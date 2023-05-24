Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recognized the “extraordinarily complex” economic scenario that the country has been going through in recent years, which has generated “dissatisfaction” among the population, according to the official press this Wednesday (24).

Díaz-Canel, who also chairs the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, only legal in the country), admitted during the party’s 6th plenary session that “in recent months several situations have become more complex, such as problems with electricity generation and the fuel deficit”.

“I’m referring to people’s opinions that reflect dissatisfaction with what we are doing and have done, with the measures and the way they are being implemented”, according to the version of his speech reported by the presidency.

severe economic crisis

Cuba is going through a serious economic crisis, which has been getting worse over the last three years and is reflected in the shortages of food, medicine and fuelthe partial dollarization of the economy, the devaluation of the Cuban peso, the frequent blackouts and the rapid increase in prices.

The effects of the pandemic, increased US sanctions and failures in national macroeconomic policy are considered the main causes of this crisis, which is fueling migration – mainly to the United States – and social discontent.

The Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, recognized “the lack of expected and necessary results in national production and exports of goods and services, foreign investment and efficiency in the investment process”.

Gil said at the PCC meeting that it has been “complex to achieve macroeconomic stabilization”.

He cited “high inflation, price distortion, loss of purchasing power of wages and pensions, in addition to currency devaluation at the informal exchange rate”.

Inflation of up to 500%

The plenary session of the Central Committee, the highest governing body of the party, was held the day before at the Palace of the Revolution.

During the meeting, the secretary of organization of the PCC, Roberto Morales, also spoke about the “partial dollarization of the Cuban economy and the devaluation of the national currency”, among other “problems”.

Annual inflation in Cuba’s formal market was 39.07% in 2022, according to data from the National Office of Statistics and Information.

This body does not collect data on the increase in Cuba’s informal market, where some prices for basic products have even tripled in the last 12 months.

Some estimates indicate that inflation in the informal market was around 500% in 2021.