In March, the Chinese government set a 3% ceiling for 2022; in the first 7 months of the year, it grew 1.8%

The consumer price index (CPI) of the China rose to the highest level in 2 years. In July, the increase was 2.7% compared to the same month of the previous year. Data were released by NBS (National Statistics Office) this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022).

In the previous month, the rise had been slightly lower: 2.5% in the annual comparison. Compared to June, Chinese consumer inflation rose 0.5%.

The Chinese government established in March that 2022 inflation should not exceed 3%. In July, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said the rate could reach 3.5%. China’s 2022 CPI ended July with growth of 1.8%, year-on-year.

The big villain of inflation was pork, which jumped 20.2% in the annual comparison. High reversed 6.0% annual decline in the previous month. Altogether, food prices rose 6.3% year-on-year.

Non-food inflation, on the other hand, has slowed. It rose 1.9% compared to July 2021. In June, the high was 2.5%.

China’s core consumer inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.8% on year in July, down from a 1% rise in June.

PRODUCER PRICES

The NBS also released production data in China. O PPI (producer price index) rose 4.2% year on year in July.

In the previous month, the increase was 6.1%. China’s producer prices have slowed after the highest in 26 years, reached in October last year.