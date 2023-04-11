Inflation in China decelerated in March, to 0.7% at an annual pace, according to official data published this Tuesday (11), which reveal fragile demand.

The consumer price index fell from 1% in February to 0.7% in March, announced the National Statistics Office, far from the high inflation registered in other countries due to the war in Ukraine.

Analysts projected an acceleration, to 2%, in a scenario of economic recovery, after the end of the restrictive ‘covid zero’ policy at the end of 2022.

Although food prices rose sharply, with emphasis on fruits (+11.5%) or pork (+9.6%), fuel prices fell sharply in the period (-6.4%).

Industrial inflation fell in March to -2.5%, the lowest pace since June 2020.

This is the sixth consecutive month with a negative value in this index, which measures the price of products leaving factories.

“The recovery is on a good track, but it’s not strong enough to push prices higher,” said economist Zhiwei Zhang of consultancy Pinpoint Asset Management.

For the analyst, the reduced level of inflation “reinforces the probability of a reduction in interest rates” in China to stimulate the economy.

The country has set a 5% growth target for 2023, one of the lowest in several decades. Premier Li Qiang warned last month that reaching the target will be difficult.