Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks at a press conference during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, USA, June 10, 2022.

With no signs of letting up, inflation in Chile was 1.4% in July, higher than expected by analysts, stimulated by food and transport prices, as reported this Monday (08) by the country’s National Institute of Statistics. (INE).

According to the agency, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has accumulated an increase of 8.5% so far this year. In the last 12 months, the cumulative percentage is 13.1%, the highest since 1994.

Chile ended 2021 with inflation of 7.2%, the highest in 14 years, which led the Central Bank to take unprecedented measures and quickly withdraw the monetary stimulus it applied with the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In June, the Chilean central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 9%, the highest rate in two decades, in an attempt to contain the rise in domestic prices.

Fiscal aid to ease the economic impact of the pandemic and three early withdrawals from congressionally-approved pension funds triggered consumption.

Chile’s GDP growth estimates for this year, according to the Central Bank, are in the range of 1% to 2% (against 1.5% to 2.5% of the previous estimate), and for 2023 there is a risk of recession.