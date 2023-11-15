The increase in consumer prices was the smallest since October 2021.

The expectations of the Bank of England (Central) and the opinions of economists in a poll conducted by Reuters indicated an inflation rate of 4.8 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, fell to 5.7 percent from 6.1 percent, while inflation in the services sector also fell by more than the central bank’s expectations to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent.

These data represent positive news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who promised to halve price increases this year before elections expected in 2024, which opinion polls indicate that the Conservative Party he heads is likely to lose.

Despite the significant drop in inflation last month, Britain is experiencing the highest rate of consumer price growth among the Group of Seven countries, slightly higher than France’s rate of 4.5 percent.