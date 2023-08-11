A woman buys in a market, in Sao Paulo (Brazil). Sebastião Moreira (EFE)

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in Brazil recorded a higher rise than anticipated by market analysts. In July, inflation rose 0.12% compared to the previous month, while the year-on-year increase was 3.99%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) statistics agency reported on Friday. This is the first time in a year that inflation has risen in the largest economy in Latin America.

The rebound also comes after the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate on August 2. The Central Bank of Brazil began gradual increases in its rate, known as Selic, three years ago to contain the rise in the cost of living that affected most countries during and after the covid-19 pandemic. Seven of the ten categories of goods and services registered a higher monthly print compared to June. Transportation prices were the ones that showed the greatest rise, of 1.5% last month, while housing, food and beverages had the biggest drop in their prices, according to the IBGE.

“The result (0.12%) was higher than the market consensus of 0.08%,” wrote market strategist Luciano Rostagno of Mizuho bank in Brazil. “In its annual comparison, general inflation was once again above the central bank’s target rate of 3.25% for this year, the government’s initiatives to lower inflation last year were out of the annual comparison. It is important to highlight that core, service and food inflation continued to decline on an annual basis.

“Overall, the data suggests that price pressures continued to ease in July. However, services and core inflation remain high at 5.64% and 5.62%, respectively, which means that the convergence to the target still faces inflation risks. We expect the central bank to act cautiously in the face of lower interest rates,” said the specialist in his note to clients this Friday.

For his part, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Friday an investment of 1.7 trillion reais (347.5 billion dollars) as part of the launch of what he called the Accelerated Growth Program (PAC), according to the agency. Reuters.

