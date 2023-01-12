Inflation in Argentina reaches 94.8% in 2022 and almost doubles in a year

Prices of products in a supermarket in Buenos Aires on January 12, 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Enrique García Medina

Inflation in Argentina almost doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year, closing at 94.8%, reported this Thursday (12) the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

This is a percentage that has not been registered since the last hyperinflation in the country, 30 years ago.

In 2021, inflation was 50.9%, and prices continued to soar in the following year due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on food and energy prices and an internal macroeconomic deterioration and political uncertainty caused by changes in the Ministry of the Economy, according to private analysts.

In monthly terms, inflation in December 2022 alone was 5.1% — in November it had been 4.9%. With that, it interrupted the downward trend since the peak of 7.4% in July.

Both goods and services were up 5.1% last month compared to November. As for the accumulated in 12 months, the advances reached 97.9% and 86.8% in the measurements made in December and November, respectively.

The projection of President Alberto Fernández’s government in the 2023 budget is for inflation of 60% for this year, and the monthly target, according to Economy Minister Sergio Massa, is 3% starting in April.