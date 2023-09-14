FT: Argentina’s monthly inflation hits 32-year high

Argentina’s monthly inflation rate reached a 32-year high of 12.4 percent. transmits Financial Times, citing data from the statistical agency Indec.

In July, the monthly inflation rate was 6.3 percent. The increase in consumer prices in August was the highest since 1991. Annual inflation was also the highest since August 1991. It accelerated to 124.4 percent from 113.4 percent in July.

Experts attribute the worsening economic situation to the victory of libertarian Xavier Miley in the primaries. Markets reacted to uncertainty regarding the upcoming October elections, as well as to Miley’s plan to dollarize the country’s economy (replacing the national currency, the peso, with the US dollar).

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks in August increased by 15.6 percent compared to July, when the increase was 5.8 percent, clarifies Interfax. Housing and utilities prices increased by 9.1 percent (in July – by 4 percent), clothing and footwear – by 9.1 percent (in July – by 3 percent).

Prices in restaurants and hotels increased by 12.4 percent (7.5 percent in July), medical and educational services rose in price by 15.3 percent (in July – by nine percent) and 8.7 percent (in July – by 6. 1 percent). However, the cost of alcohol and tobacco products decreased from 8.5 percent in August from 9 in July, and communication services fell in price to 4.5 percent from 12.2 percent in July.

Annual price growth in Argentina crossed the 100 percent mark in February 2023, when it reached 102.5 percent.