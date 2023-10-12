AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/10/2023 – 20:49

Inflation in Argentina reached 138.3% per year in September, a month in which prices rose 12.7%, the National Statistics Institute reported this Thursday (12), less than two weeks before the presidential elections .

The consumer price index (IPC) is released before the first round of elections, on October 22, when Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the government candidate, will face the ultraliberal Javier Milei, favorite in the polls, and the conservative Patricia Bullrich.

Milei proposes dollarizing the economy and ending the Central Bank, an idea rejected by the other two candidates with chances, according to polls.

September’s monthly inflation index was the highest of the year and was double that of January, at 6%. The sectors that recorded the biggest increases were clothing and footwear (15.7%), leisure and culture (15.1%), and food and non-alcoholic drinks (14.3%).

The accumulated result for the year up to September registered an increase of 103.2%.

Inflation in Argentina, one of the highest in the world, jumped with widespread price increases of 12.4%, after the government devalued the peso by around 20%.

This Thursday, the Central Bank decided to increase the interest rate again, which stood at 133% per year (11% per month) – an index that, despite being high, is still below inflation.

“High-frequency indicators continue to reflect a slowdown in the pace of increase in the general price level since the peak in the third week of August, and suggest that monthly inflation would show a significant slowdown in October”, highlighted, in a note, the Central Bank .

– Drag effect –

The devaluation of the peso, decreed on August 14, the day after the primary elections, in which Milei was the candidate with the most votes, still impacted inflation in September, according to economist Federico Zirulnik, from the Scalabrini Ortiz Center for Economic and Social Studies.

“As the devaluation occurred in the middle of the month, there was still more or less half of the impact of this devaluation that would be reflected in September prices. Statistically, this is what is called a drag effect,” Zirulnik told AFP.

In Argentina, since 2019, an exchange control system has been in force with strong restrictions on the purchase of foreign currency. Inflation is a chronic problem in the country’s economy, which in 1989 had already suffered hyperinflation.

Regarding the risk of a hyperinflation effect occurring again, Zirulnik stated: “Now, we are stabilized at high inflation, but stabilized at 12% monthly. If we were in a hyper, last month it would have been 12%, this month, 15% or 20%, and next month, 25%. That’s the difference.”

This week, the foreign exchange market suffered strong turbulence, after, on Tuesday, the exchange rate of the parallel dollar, known as ‘blue’, reached 1,010 pesos, compared to a parity of 945 pesos the day before and 685 pesos on August 14, the day of the devaluation of the national currency.

The official exchange rate is 365 pesos per dollar.

“In October, we will see if this run can put pressure on prices again. If the government manages to sustain the official exchange rate, perhaps by October we will be below this 12% inflation rate. Otherwise, we could continue climbing steps and at some point, we could reach hyperinflation”, warned Zirulnik.