Protest against IMF agreement and inflation in Buenos Aires, in April: 58% increase in 12 months is the highest since the Menem era| Photo: EFE/Matías Martín Campaya

The consumer price index in Argentina registered a year-on-year increase of 58% in the last month of April, 2.9 percentage points above the variation registered in last March, as reported this Thursday (12) by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Instituto Nacional de Estatística e Censos). indec).

The 58% increase is the biggest year-on-year increase in inflation since January 1992, when the country, then ruled by Carlos Menem (1989-1999), was starting to emerge from hyperinflation.

In the fourth month of 2022, prices rose 6% from March, down 0.7 percentage point from the previous month’s measurement, when it recorded the biggest monthly increase in 20 years (6.7%).

Goods had a positive change of 6.4% in April compared to March, while services rose another 5.1%, numbers that add up to 60.4% and 51.9%, respectively, in the annual comparison.

The biggest increases registered in April were in the clothing and footwear (9.9%), hotel and restaurant (7.3%) and health services (6.4%) segments.

On the other hand, the sectors that presented the smallest increases were communication, with a monthly increase of 3.7%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, with an increase of 3.3%.

Consumer prices rose 50.9% last year, accelerating from 36.1% in 2020.

For this year, the Argentine government had initially projected an annual inflation of 33%, but, in the refinancing agreement recently reached by the Executive of Alberto Fernández with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an inflation projection for 2022 of between 38% is included. and 48%.

However, analysts consulted monthly by the Central Bank of Argentina maintain that inflation will be 65.1% this year and 50.5% in 2023.