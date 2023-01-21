Late and insufficient have been the measures that the federal government has tried to take to remedy the effects that high inflation is having among Mexicans, especially the poorest.

In 2019 we still heard the group in power say that inflation was an invention of the rich to privilege their interests, and they neglected it.

Today, those who pay the consequences of the bad economic decisions of the government are the poorest, who due to the inclement rise in the price of food that was located well above 7.82% of the general index of inflation, have had to reduce food intake or stop buying vegetables, eggs and chicken to buy cheaper, but less nutritious products.

High food inflation has seriously affected the ability of low-income families to buy food.

That is the reality that plagues the country and that has led us to have high rates of obesity among adults and children. And the government still asks the population to exercise and have a “good diet.” It’s a mockery.

And as if that were not enough, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has said that as of February it will raise domestic electricity rates by 7.1%, thereby dealing another severe blow to the family economy.

Where was the promise of cheap and affordable electricity for the entire population? In the same place where all of Morena’s promises have ended up: in the trash can.

All the decisions taken by the government point towards the destruction of the country, since the disappearance of community kitchens, as well as the cancellation of support for the Mexican countryside, are aggravating food security in Mexico, causing the most vulnerable population to have fewer opportunities every day. to get ahead.

While the Mexican government is dedicated to doing things wrong and impoverishing society, the remittances sent by our compatriots have allowed Mexican families to cushion the inflationary effects, however, for 2023 an economic slowdown is expected in the United States, which it will inevitably reduce the flow of cash to our country.

Mexico requires capable, sensitive and bold governments to respond to the changing reality that society is experiencing. Dogmas should not have a place in government action, since they constitute a denial of that reality, causing great havoc among the population.