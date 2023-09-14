AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/13/2023 – 18:51

Monthly inflation in Argentina registered 12.4% in August, the first time that the indicator reached double digits in two decades and the highest since 1991, reported this Wednesday (13), the national statistics institute Indec, which estimated the interannual rate at 124.4%.

The Argentine Consumer Price Index (IPC), one of the highest in the world, accumulated 80.2% in the year. Monthly inflation has not been this high since February 1991 (27%), just before the fixed convertibility of the peso against the dollar.

The last time the monthly CPI reached double digits was in April 2002 (10.4%), precisely after the country abandoned this fixed 1 to 1 parity model.

The increase was expected by the markets after a 21% depreciation on August 14, agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release disbursements from the credit program with the body of 44 billion dollars (around 215 billion reais).

This was followed by a flurry of price markdowns just weeks before the presidential elections on October 22, in which opposition candidates promise to adopt a strong fiscal adjustment.

“An anti-inflationary plan is necessary, but obviously until December 10th, it will not exist,” explained economist Victor Beker, director of the Center for New Economy Studies at the University of Belgrano, to AFP.

It is on that date that the new government will be sworn in.

Argentina has already had two episodes of hyperinflation: in 1989, at 3,079% annually, and in 1990, at 2,314%.

The country then adopted the “convertibility” model, supported by privatizations, deregulations and a total opening of the economy.

Annual inflation fell to single digits, but the increase in imports increased foreign exchange debt, ruined industry and caused a serious recession that precipitated the political crisis of 2001 and the devaluation of the peso in 2002.

The September FocusEconomics bulletin, which brings together more than 40 analysts from banks and consultancies, estimated that inflation will end 2023 at a higher rate than the previous year, “driven by the collapse of the peso amid monetary financing [mediante emissão monetária] of the fiscal deficit”.

“A faster-than-expected depreciation of the peso and fiscal generosity ahead of the October elections are key risks to the rise,” he assessed.