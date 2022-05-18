Inflation Highest inflation in 40 years – Britons are in pain about their expensive food, and the worst is yet to come

Consumer confidence is close to all-time lows in the UK. Nearly half of motorists have reduced their car journeys due to fuel prices.

Britannian Governor of the Central Bank Andrew Bailey apologized to MEPs on Monday when he called the apocalyptic warning of inflation in the country.

According to the news agency Reuters, Bailey expressed great concern, especially about the high price of food. The British Statistics Center estimates that food products became more expensive by almost 7% year-on-year in April.

Central government headline inflation was already 9.1 per cent in April. The figure is probably the highest in the G7 as a whole – even in the United States, which is suffering from exceptionally fast-rising prices, growth was seen at just 8.3 per cent over the same period.

Also consumer confidence has plummeted to an all-time low.

A survey by the Ipsos research company said on Tuesday that as many as two-thirds of respondents have reduced their home heating in recent weeks. Nearly half of motorists now drive less, and more than a quarter have missed meals due to their poor ability to pay.

The central government has already supported the purchasing power of households with GBP 22 billion (approximately EUR 26 billion). The effect of the amount has largely faded as employment taxation has been tightened in recent months.

The central bank predicts that inflation will rise to as much as ten percent later this year.