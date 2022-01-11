The first interest rate hike in Europe in 2022 is a fact. That took place in Poland, where the central bank raised interest rates from 1.75 to 2.25 percent last week. This in response to the strong inflation in the country, of almost 8 percent. It is the fourth Polish rate hike since October. At the end of 2021, the central banks of the Czech Republic, Norway and the United Kingdom also raised interest rates to deal with rising inflation. The US Federal Reserve expects to raise interest rates three times in 2022.

And the European Central Bank? It will keep the 0 percent interest rate unchanged and will not raise interest rates throughout 2022, ECB chief Christine Lagarde made clear just before Christmas. The central bank of the eurozone will first very slowly phase out the purchase of government and corporate debt, thereby depressing interest rates for governments and companies. Only in 2023 – perhaps – will the ECB interest rate rise. This while inflation also rose sharply in the euro area, to 5 percent in December. In the Netherlands, inflation that month was 6.4 percent according to the European definition and 5.7 percent according to the national definition.

An interest rate hike is the key means for central banks to curb inflation. Borrowing will then become more expensive for citizens and businesses. As a result, less money comes into circulation, which puts pressure on price rises. Why is the ECB vacillating compared to other central banks?

Relatively low core inflation

The ECB says it is difficult to compare the situation in the eurozone with that in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Inflation in the US (6.8 percent in November) has been considerably higher than in the eurozone for months, partly because the US government is stimulating the national economy more massively than in the eurozone.

There are differences between the eurozone and Anglo-Saxon countries, in particular in so-called core inflation. The volatile energy and food prices play no role in the calculation. Central bankers like to look at this measure because it reflects the ‘underlying’ price developments in the economy. The sharp rise in energy prices, it often sounds, will soon level off on its own.

The mountain of debt is sustainable as long as interest rates for Italy remain low

Core inflation in the eurozone rose from around 1 percent in the summer to 2.6 percent in December. In the UK, this went from around 2 to 4 percent in the same period, partly due to Brexit, which makes imports more expensive. Core inflation in the US was already 3 percent in April last year, and is now almost 5 percent.

In addition to the ECB, there are some other central banks that will not raise interest rates for the time being: those of Denmark, Sweden and Japan. Core inflation is also relatively low there.

Vulnerable countries

In the background there is another reason why the ECB does not dare to raise interest rates quickly: the differences within the eurozone. The central bank of the euro area has to formulate policy for seventeen countries, each with its own economic characteristics. The figures for core inflation vary considerably. In Germany it is just under 4 percent, in Estonia and Slovakia it is even above 5 percent. Core inflation is particularly low in some southern countries, such as Greece (1.2 percent) and Italy (1.5 percent). At 2.2 percent, the Netherlands is below the eurozone average of 2.6 percent. If the ECB raises interest rates quickly, it could nip the economic recovery in vulnerable southern European countries in the bud, where underlying inflation is low.

If the multiplicity of the eurozone makes it more difficult for the ECB to make monetary policy more ‘normal’, the US Fed is actually phasing out the purchase of government debt more quickly. The ECB will continue to buy up throughout this year, although the monthly amount will fall, from around 90 billion now to just under 30 billion euros in the last quarter.

Italian worries

With the purchases, the ECB is pushing interest rates on government bonds. ECB chief Christine Lagarde keeps saying that the “financing conditions” (read: interest rates) of citizens, companies and governments must remain “favourable” (read: low). However, the buyouts are fueling further inflation, as the ECB pays for the bonds with money flowing into the economy.

That is why stopping buying is a very precarious operation, especially in the eurozone. The faster the ECB does that, the faster the interest rate that governments have to pay on their government debt will rise. And that’s risky – because then there could be turmoil in the financial markets, especially over Italy’s debt spiraling out of control. Italy’s public debt grew from 135 to 155 percent of GDP during the pandemic. The EU limit of 60% has now lost all meaning.

This mountain of debt is theoretically sustainable as long as interest rates for Italy remain low – and that largely depends on the ECB. During the pandemic, the bank bought proportionally additional debt from countries such as Italy, Spain, Greece. Virtually all government debt incurred during the pandemic ended up on the ECB’s balance sheet.

Deliberate and weigh

Italy, led by former ECB president Mario Draghi, is in a sense dependent on what Draghi’s successor Lagarde does during this inflation wave. “Fragmentation” must be avoided, says Lagarde. In other words: bond yields in vulnerable member states such as Italy should not rise too fast compared to interest rates in Germany, the stability anchor of the eurozone.

That means: operate with caution. At the same time, especially in Germany, there is growing impatience about the slow response of the ECB to inflation. This year it will be for Lagarde to navigate between two risks: the risk of more inflation and that of a new sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone.