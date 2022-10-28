We must go back to June 1983 to find a price increase of the “shopping cart” similar to that of October 2022

Inflation: Istat, at 11.9% never so high since 1984, inflation acquired in 2022 + 8%

It is necessary to go back to March 1984 for a general Nic index trend of + 11.9%, like the one recorded in October. Istat notes this in commenting on the data released today.

The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 8.0% for the general index and + 3.7% for the core component. According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increased by 4.0% on a monthly basis and by 12.8% on an annual basis (from + 9.4% in the previous month).

In October, inflation jumped to + 11.9% on the year, + 3.5% on the month

The prices of food are acceleratingfor home and personal care (from + 10.9% to + 12.7%) and those of products with a high frequency of purchase (from + 8.4% to + 8.9%).

It is necessary to go back to June 1983 (when they recorded a trend variation of + 13.0%) to find one price growth of the “shopping cart”, on an annual basis, higher than that of October 2022.

According to preliminary estimates, the national index of consumer prices for the entire community, gross of tobacco, records a increase of 3.5% on a monthly basis and of 11.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.9% of the previous month).

The sharp acceleration of inflation on a trend basis it is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (whose growth goes from + 44.5% in September to + 73.2%) both regulated (from + 47.7% to + 62.1%) and unregulated (from + 41.2% to + 79.5%), and to a lesser extent the prices of food (from + 11.4% to + 13.1%), both processed (from + 11.4% to +13.4 %) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to + 12.9%) and Other goods (from + 4.0% to + 4.5%). On the other hand, the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services slowed down (from + 5.7% in September to + 5.1%).

“Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 5.0% to + 5.3% and that net of energy goods alone from + 5.5% to + 5.8% . On an annual basis, the prices of goods accelerate (from + 12.5% ​​to + 17.9%), while services slow down slightly (from + 3.9% to + 3.7%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods widens markedly (from -8.6 in September to -14.2 percentage points).

Istat: in September construction production prices + 8.4% year on year

In September, construction producer prices for “Residential and non-residential buildings” grew by 0.6% on a monthly basis and by 8.4% on an annual basis. This was announced by Istat, reporting that the prices of “Roads and Railways” increased by 0.3% in economic terms and by 8.9% in trend terms.

Subscribe to the newsletter

