Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 12:36

The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed), Austan Goolsbee, once again recognized this Friday, the 19th, the recent progress in combating inflation in the United States, but said he prefers to avoid committing to a pre-established trajectory for basic interest rates. .

In an interview with CNBC, the director highlighted that the prices of goods have already returned to showing the behavior they had before the pandemic, while those of services, in general, are cooling down. For him, the only area that still inspires more caution in the analysis is housing, which has some resistance.

Goolsbee, who does not vote at this year's meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), explained that any advances towards price stability will be considered in future decisions. Even so, he reinforced that the evolution of the basic rate will depend on macroeconomic indicators.