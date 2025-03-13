The Nobel Prize in Economics, Milton Friedman, claimed that inflation is that ‘Invisible Tax’ that the government can impose without direct legislation. Spain is one of the countries in which the impact of the evolution of prices on the pocket of families in recent years has been capitalized, especially that of food, a situation that has been aggravated by the government’s refusal to adjust IRPF and inflation contributions.

The Juan de Mariana Institute has put figures to this impact of prices on families and reaches conclusions such as inflation has eaten 89% of the salary rise Since Pedro Sánchez governs, since July 2018. He explains that although salaries have revalued 22.2% in nominal terms, their evolution, once the prices are adjusted, notes a “testimonial improvement”, of just 2%. “What ‘a priori’ are 6,013 euros of salary increase – they say – they are just 663 euros to improve purchasing power.”

The ‘Think Tank’ directed by Manuel Llamas adds that the Executive’s decision not to adjust the IRPF or the inflation contributions has made the worker lose a third of the ascent (in the gross salary). He points out that although in the case of the rent, the casuistry is very broad, and it may be different depending on the personal and family characteristics of each taxpayer, the rise in the nominal salary has brought even a rebound of the fiscal bill that, on average, amounted to 2,073 euros per worker between 2019 and 2024. «We have lost 1,410 euros of purchasing power Since 2018. On the other hand, the great winner with inflation is the Ministry of Finance, which has pocketed -firman- 2,073 euros more for taxpayer that receives the average salary, via taxes and quotes ».

According to the work, households that are among 20% ​​of lower income are especially suffering the incidence of inflation. Their calculations reflect that in 2024 they spent 1,804 euros more to buy the equivalent of 1,096 euros less of goods and services. «That is the drama of Millions of families Spanish: following inflation and economic policy, they spend more, but buy less. Hence, it is often talk about inflation as the ‘invisible tax’, ”he adds.









Food rises almost 40%

Remember the institute that with Sánchez in La Moncloa inflation accumulates a growth of 21.3%, of 37.9% in the case of food, which represents the greatest scald of prices in the last three decades. And that in the case of the government of Mariano Rajoy The rise was 7.2 percentage points, which represents almost 70% less than during Sánchez’s mandate.

Finally, they warn that Spain has fallen 15 of the EU per capita income ranking, which obtains “A critical result” in 10 of the 17 socioeconomic indicators analyzed by the Commission ». He quotes that our country is the third with the greatest risk of poverty.