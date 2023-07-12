“Nobody wants a big recession. But it’s nearly impossible to predict the future now.”

“Interest rates negatives they will end up being considered one of the worst mistakes made by central banks. It’s a bad idea. It is normal to have interest rates pay more than inflation. This is the norm. I fully understand that governments did the right thing after the financial crisis and after Covid but, in hindsight, it was too much, too much all over the world. I’m not criticizing. It was an inflationary choice and that is also why we now have theinflation. I think central banks will defeat inflation one day, but we don’t yet know what it will take to achieve this. We expect higher rates for longer.”

