For

Marina Dal Poggetto

Economist and Director of Eco Go Consultores

When the world helps, the BCRA buys dollars and keeps the exchange gap between 60% and 70% dominated, the policy operates as if exchange rate stability were the norm and the priority is once again to promote the short term in the face of the next election. It does without measuring the counterproductive cross-effects of those decisions In the very short term and obviously without thinking about how the next election is defined, which, with the agreement with the opposition, the ruling party would happen for November 14, while the STEP would be on September 12 and, closer, a closure for the primaries on July 24.

Having arrived in mid-May 2021 without an agreement with the IMF that decompresses the concentration of capital maturities for US $ 44,000 million, which begin to operate in September and are concentrated in 2022 and 2023, still, with a “Peronist world “Where soybeans once again reached US $ 600 per ton (it would contribute almost US $ 10,000 million more to exports and US $ 2,600 more to Treasury income) and with the issuance of Deg’s from the IMF (for which they would fall to Argentina” from the sky ”US $ 4,370 million towards the last quarter of the year), we are sitting on a quake and newly restructured dollar bonds without holdouts yield 20%.

At the end of this note, the news appears that the Paris Club “would free Argentina from default.” It is that on May 31, US $ 2.4 billion will expire with the organization whose refinancing has been delayed precisely due to the lack of an agreement with the IMF. Paying with Reserves left the BCRA very weak and not paying without a refinancing agreement and triggering the default had the immediate consequence almost a doubling of the remaining debt, given the agreement signed in 2014 by the then Minister of Economy and current Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof. For now it is just news without confirmation.

The lax nature of the “new post-pandemic IMF”, the fiscal consolidation that began to take place in recent months as a counterpart to the acceleration of inflation (even with the announcements of higher Covid expenses), the jump in the collection of withholdings at these prices of commodities and the tax on “great fortunes” gives room to advance in an agreement, which paradoxically the government does not stop grinding. The president himself was until last Thursday in the Vatican negotiating against the clock with the managing director of the IMF a wink to the Paris Club.

Meanwhile, the purchase of dollars by the BCRA coordinated by the announcement of abandonment -of the crawling peg (in January the BCRA moved the dollar to 4% per month, in April to 1.5% and in May it would reduce even more ¿1,2 % ?, official dollar of $ 102 in November?) With the discrete jump in the price of grains, violently accelerated the liquidation of exports and it allowed the BCRA to intervene in the exchange gap, pay international organizations and accumulate some reserves. Since the March low, net reserves increased more than US $ 2 billion to US $ 5.2 billion and it is likely to reach US $ 8 billion in late July / early August.

This financial balance it is stable as long as the BCRA continues to buy dollars, and the Treasury refinancing the maturities of pesos in a context where the interest rate falls short with respect to the acceleration of inflation and the exchange gap, and is only positive against the devaluation of the official dollar. And, fundamentally, as long as the stick of questioning the INDEC price index is not stepped on, to which 80% of the debt is indexed. In April, the BCRA practically did not have to intervene in the exchange gap, and in the first In the week of May, he again used between US $ 10 and US $ 15, no more than 10% of what he buys through the other window, to stop the rise. In fact, in the last few days it required almost no intervention.

Regarding pesos, after two failed placements in late March and early April, the Treasury returned to get positive net financing. For this, Economy has been appealing to the banks and the Common Investment Funds that, together with the increase in the demand for pesos to pay the tax on Large Fortunes, allowed finance the partial exit of off shore funds that had been trapped in peso instruments (there would still be around US $ 3.5 billion).

Meanwhile, inflation at 4% monthly average since October (annualized 60% rhythm) broke the promise of the Minister of Economy that he expected that, by stepping on rates and other “regulated” prices, coordinating the parities behind the 29% included in the 2021 Budget and sharply decelerating the rate of devaluation of the peso, the CPI data would already show in April numbers starting with 2 and not with 4.

However, in four months the CPI accumulates a rise of 17.6% and in the first semester inflation would approach the 29% guideline included in the Budget for the entire year. In May, our first measurements of the Retail price survey point to 3.5% per month. Still slowing down, and holding the aforementioned anchors (including salary) the year hardly closed below 50%. And if the parity “escapes and / or is encouraged” in the face of the need of the policy to boost wages and transfers to families, it could even end up higher.

But the average at 46% hides a large dispersion in the increases with frozen rates and prices of goods outside the regulation that almost double the average and salaries and pensions that in March grew 10 percentage points below inflation. The increasing relative price distortion aggravates inertia and hinders the margin to reduce inflation with a stabilization plan that includes a price and wage agreement and a monetary financial fiscal program framed in an agreement with the IMF to decompress maturities that allows to rebuild the prices of bonds in dollars and reduce the exchange gap. Above all, if the abuse of the exchange rate anchor of these months ends by liquefy part of the inherited exchange rate buffer. A dollar of $ 93.8 is still high and contrasts (at today’s prices) with the one of $ 57 (with a 50% gap) that was at the end of 2015 and / or the one of $ 60 that was at the end of 2017 when the run started against weight (see infographic).

In other words, the margin of maneuver for the start of the management with an adjusted macroeconomy of prepo and relative prices that were quite aligned tends to be diluted, not only due to the jump in the fiscal deficit and the monetization that caused the pandemic, but also because of own dispersion in price rises behind inflation numbers and the use, once again, of the exchange rate delay and partial controls to try to accommodate an inflation that got out of hand.

They are playing with fire, missing another opportunity for the economy, but fundamentally putting their own short-term strategy at risk.

