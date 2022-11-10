Prices hardly let up in the United States. Inflation stood at 7.7% in October, compared to 8.2% in September, according to data released this Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 6.3%, down from 6.6% the previous month, which was the highest in four decades. The persistence of inflation will lead the United States Federal Reserve to raise rates again at its last meeting of the year, but with this data it can begin to slow down the rate of increase in the price of money.

The data is better than economists expected, who believed that inflation would only drop to 8.0%. Even so, the prices of the shopping cart continue to rise at a rate of 12.6% and those of gasoline, 17.5%. Prices rose 0.4% in October compared to September, but the year-on-year rate is down because it is now discounting months of last year when prices were rising much more strongly.

Inflation has been highlighted by voters as the main campaign issue in recent legislative elections, although it has not had the devastating effect that Republicans (and most polls) expected. The price of gasoline and the shopping basket have been punishing the pockets of Americans for more than a year, but the Democrats have resisted better than expected in the elections that decide the composition of Congress.

The Federal Reserve has launched the most aggressive rate hike since the early 1980s to try to cool demand and curb rising prices, but the labor market has been resilient. In addition, Americans have a lot of extra savings accumulated from the pandemic (thanks to fiscal aid and lower spending due to confinement) and that complicates the task of the central bank.

For the first time, however, inflation is providing a clearly positive surprise and it seems that the tightening of monetary policy is starting to have an effect. The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has made it clear, however, that the data of a single month is not enough to start claiming victory.

At its meeting last week, the Federal Reserve approved an increase in official interest rates of 0.75 percentage points, to the range of 3.75%-4%, the highest rates since the first half of January 2008. It was the sixth increase of the year and the fourth consecutive increase of that amount in less than five months. The central bank anticipates that rates will continue to rise, and although it opens the door for the next increases to be at a slower pace, it also warns that it is possible that the hikes will last longer and take the price of money to a higher level of the planned so far.