Siluanov: by the end of 2023, inflation in Russia will be about 6 percent

At the end of 2023, inflation in Russia will be about six percent. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of the country Anton Siluanov in interview TV channel CGTN.

“We are with the Central Bank (Central Bank – approx. “Tapes.ru”) we will take all measures to ensure that inflation falls to the level of our planned values,” he explained.

Earlier, Andrey Karpov, an expert on the retail market, said that the rise in prices for goods in Russia will be from five to seven percent, there are no prerequisites for a greater rise yet. In his opinion, prices will change over the next few months, without sharp jumps.