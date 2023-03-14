The two major English and Italian clubs decided to confront the high costs and negative effects resulting from inflation with several measures that began with the decision to increase the prices of tickets to attend matches, which is the first time in 11 years that Manchester United raised tickets, and the increase rate came by 5 percent..

Wins and inflation cause the increase

The Egyptian economist, Mahmoud Atta, told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the timing of raising the tickets is not a coincidence, as the two clubs took advantage of the return of victories after years of setbacks, and therefore this increase will not find discontent with the fans of the two clubs..

Atta added that the sports sector is not far from the repercussions of global economic turmoil, and therefore seeks to re-price the services provided in light of the escalating rate of inflation..

He pointed out that the rate of raising the announced tickets, which is 5 percent, is considered small and does not keep pace with the increase in costs, which exceeded 40 percent in the last five years, and 11 percent in the last year..

He said that the rate of raising ticket prices was also lower than the rate of inflation, which continued to rise in Britain at its fastest pace since 1977 and rose in Italy to a record not recorded since 1985..

Atta believed that the approved increase rate would not be the first step by Manchester United because sports investment suffers from the high frequency of costs resulting from inflation, which is still at high levels..

The decision to raise match tickets in Manchester United comes at a time when the American “Glazers” family, which owns the club, is studying offers submitted to buy the club, as the family wants an amount of no less than $ 5 billion..

The English club confirmed that the reason for the increase came from the backdrop of an increase in the percentage of expenses by 40 percent compared to the past five years.

Britain is suffering from severe economic crises, due to the rise in energy prices, the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the exacerbation of inflation above the level of 10 percent, which affected the living conditions of most British families..

Less increase than the rate of inflation

In its statement, the club believes that the value of the increase is modest and necessary to allow the club to operate on a sustainable basis.

And the club’s official note stated that the increase in ticket prices is much lower than the current inflation rate, and ticket prices at Old Trafford, along with food and drink prices on match day, will remain largely “acceptable” compared to other clubs..

However, the decision to increase the prices of match tickets did not extend to the category of subscriptions reserved for those under 16 years of age, in addition to a 50 percent discount for subscribers aged 65 years and over..

Fans wishing to book tickets have received e-mails, explaining all the variables introduced to their new subscription.

And it became the most expensive season ticket for adults in 2022/23 at a price of 950 pounds sterling, the cheapest price is 532 pounds sterling, and the average price of a Premier League ticket is 946.50 pounds for the most expensive season ticket for adults and 524 pounds for the cheapest..

West Ham has the cheapest ticket in the English Premier League, at £ 299.

Ticket prices for some English Premier League teams – 2022/23 in British Pounds

Tottenham cheapest ticket 807 – most expensive 2025

Milan follows in the footsteps of United

In Italy, AC Milan raised match tickets, after the financial recovery path began, and the Italian “Calcio Finanza” platform predicted that the club would close the 2022-2023 budget with a loss less than the previous year by about 25 million euros, and the reason for that was the team’s return to participate in Champions League as well as revenue growth.

Ticket prices in Milan

The price to attend all 20 matches included in the Season Pass starts at €199, or €10 per match in the third division even for big matches. .

The price to attend all 20 matches included in the Season Pass starts at €199, or €10 per match in the third division even for big matches. The total average increase compared to the 2019-20 season ticket campaign is around 15 percent, from €304 to €351. .

The rise in the price of tickets for Milan matches coincided with the rise in inflation in Italy last October by 11.9 percent on an annual basis, the highest rate since March 1984, according to a report by the National Statistical Office “ISTAT”.“.

Energy prices in Italy rose by 10.8 percent annually in January, and wholesale prices fell by 7.5 percent in January, compared to an increase of 2.9 percent in the previous month..

Creative ways to bring in money

Kuwaiti businessman, Nayef Jaber, owner of 7 Companytickets Specializing in sports tourism and booking tickets for matches in Europe, he told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that many large clubs in the world raised annual subscriptions for seasonal tickets, as well as regular tickets after the Corona pandemic, in order to raise their financial income and compensate for their losses after the crisis that destroyed Football in the recent period, adding that the clubs were seeking to cover their expenses, as well as to compete in the transfer market and attract big names from the players..

Jaber revealed that some clubs have also devised new ways to increase their financial income, especially with fans attending matches, as it gives fans the opportunity to get the experience of attending a luxurious match in distinctive places in the stadium for a fee higher than the announced ticket value..

Nayef Jaber confirmed that some clubs, including Real Madrid, have resorted to renting the halls of some hotels near the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and considering them a VIP lounge, where fans meet, eat and meet some club legends before heading to the stadium, and all this for a large sum of money that exceeds Seasonal and regular tickets.