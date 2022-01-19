Inflation For example, food prices in the UK are rising rapidly, with the result that prices are now rising faster than they have been for decades – rising interest rates are considered almost certain

According to the news agency Reuters, the British Central Bank is very likely to raise its key interest rate in February.

Britannian the rise in consumer prices was surprisingly rapid in December. Consumer prices rose by 5.4 per cent in December, compared with 5.1 per cent in November.

For example, economists interviewed by the news agency Reuters estimate that the rise in prices will be 5.2 percent in December.

Consumer prices in Britain are now rising at the fastest pace since March 1992. At the time, the inflation rate was 7.2 per cent, according to Statistics UK.

In Britain In December, prices were driven up by rising electricity and energy prices, mainly from the rest of Europe. Another major cause of inflation in December was the rise in fuel prices.

In addition to this, the price level of hotels, restaurants and food also rose in December. For example, the rise in food prices was the fastest since April 2008.

Fair expect high inflation to be reflected in interest rates soon. For example, according to the news agency Reuters, the British Central Bank will raise the key interest rate to 0.5 per cent in early February.

Last month, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to tighten its monetary policy since the start of the coronary virus pandemic. At that time, the key interest rate was raised to 0.25 per cent.