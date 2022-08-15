Inflation | Food is now becoming more expensive at a historically high rate – see which food items are going up in price the most in HS’s search engine

Coffee has become more expensive in one year by more than 46 percent.

Finns the food bill is now swelling exceptionally fast. According to figures published by Statistics Finland on Monday, food prices rose by 12 percent in July compared to a year ago.

The rate of increase is exceptionally drastic, as food prices have never increased so quickly in the 21st century.

Food has become more expensive since June 2021. Even in June, food became cheaper by 0.6 percent compared to June 2020. Since then, prices have risen almost vertically.

As in the beginning of the year, the price increase in individual products is most visible in the prices of fresh fish. Compared to July 2021, fresh and chilled fish have become more expensive by around 39 percent. Flour has become more expensive by 38 percent and, for example, potatoes by about 36 percent.

Among the beverages, the price of coffee has risen the most. In July, coffee was almost 46 percent more expensive than a year earlier.

The inflation of fish and coffee has eased, although their price increase is still rapid. The increase in the price of coffee was at its most drastic in March, when coffee became more expensive by 52 percent compared to the previous year. In July, the price increase had slowed to 46 percent.

Fresh fish, on the other hand, became more expensive in May, when prices rose by about 49 percent from May 2021. Now the increase in the price of fish has slowed down to 39 percent.

Despite the slowdown in price increases, coffee was about 4.5 percent more expensive in July than in March. Fish, on the other hand, was about 0.8 percent cheaper in July than the peak prices in May.

Finland’s total inflation is also exceptionally fast right now. Consumer prices rose by 7.8 percent in July compared to a year ago. Also in June, the annual rate of price increase was 7.8 percent.