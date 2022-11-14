Inflation | Food is becoming more expensive at a record pace – especially these products are now increasing the food bill

In October, food costs were almost 15.9 percent more than a year ago.

Food strong inflation continued in October. According to figures published by Statistics Finland on Monday morning, food was almost 15.9 percent more expensive in October than a year ago.

The rate of food inflation is now clearly faster than at any other time in this millennium. In September, food was 14.7 percent more expensive than in September 2021.

Flour, eggs and coffee have risen in price the most during the year. Flour was 45.8 percent, eggs almost 37 percent and coffee 33.7 percent more expensive in October 2021.

Overall, inflation accelerated to 8.3 percent in October from 8.1 percent in September. Inflation was mainly accelerated by rising energy costs and the rise in the average interest rate on mortgages.

Compared to a year earlier, consumer prices were increased the most by the increase in the price of electricity and the average interest rate on mortgages, as well as the increase in the price of diesel and gasoline.

The average interest rate on mortgages and interest rates on consumer loans rose more than before. Mortgage interest rates rose by 67 percent and consumer credit interest rates by 24 percent compared to last year.