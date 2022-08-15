Inflation | Finnish inflation remained stronger than expected – the economist characterizes the rate of price increase as “completely exceptional”

According to Statistics Finland’s consumer price index, prices rose by 7.8 percent in July compared to a year ago.

In July Finnish consumer prices rose by 7.8 percent compared to a year ago, according to Statistics Finland’s latest consumer price index. Also in June, the annual rate of price increase was 7.8 percent.

Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist characterizes the rate of price increase as “completely exceptional in the perspective of the 21st century”. In the 2000s, prices have risen by an average of 1.6 percent on a monthly basis from the previous year.

“It was expected that a noticeable drop in the price of gasoline would have brought at least a little relief to the average inflation rate in July. This did not happen, because especially the increase in electricity and food prices tipped the scales in the other direction,” says Appelqvist in the press release.

“Therefore, the wide-ranging upward pressure on prices has not disappeared anywhere, although the monthly changes in the price of gasoline bring swings in both directions.”

In July prices increased compared to a year ago, especially due to the increase in the cost of electricity, gasoline, diesel and the renovation of a single-family house.

Diesel was 49 percent more expensive than a year ago, electricity 40 percent, gasoline 36 percent and foodstuffs 12 percent.

“It is not really possible to do without electricity and food, which means that it is increasingly difficult to escape inflation. In the past, the increase in prices was largely focused on fuel, in which case it might have been possible to ease the situation by reducing driving. Now even that is not enough,” Appelqvist says in the press release.

The increase in prices was moderated by the decrease in the price of day care fees for children, non-reimbursable prescription drugs, ship trips and audio and video recordings.

Compared to June, inflation increased by 0.3 percent. Electricity, average mortgage rates and matured cheeses became more expensive, but gasoline and diesel became cheaper from June.

of the Eurozone inflation was 8.9 percent in July, according to the preliminary data of the harmonized consumer price index. In June, it was 8.6 percent.

The corresponding inflation in Finland was 8 percent.

The index does not include owner-occupied housing, gambling, interest on consumer loans and other loans, fire insurance for a single-family house, vehicle tax, or fishing and hunting fees.

The previous one inflation was once faster than this in Finland in April 1984. At that time, prices rose by 8 percent compared to the previous year.

The price increase in the past year has been exceptionally sharp in Finland. The price increase practically started in December 2020. At that time, prices rose by 0.2 percent from December 2019. Since then, prices have risen sharply, because in June, for example, prices already rose by almost 8 percent from last year.

The last time a steeper practically continuous price increase was seen between August 1978 and December 1980. In August 1978, the annual rate of price increase was 5.6 percent, in December 1980 it was almost 14 percent.