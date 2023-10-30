DThe inflation rate in Germany has continued to decline. As the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Monday according to an initial estimate, the rate in October was 3.8 percent. In September it was 4.5 percent. That was also a noticeable decline compared to August with 6.1 percent.

Overall, inflation rates in most euro countries are currently falling. We are talking about general “disinflation”: the high price increases from last year, which were initially related to catch-up effects from the pandemic, but then also to the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, are not continuing.

In Germany in particular, a so-called statistical base effect in connection with state intervention has also been noticeable since September: Last year, the federal government artificially depressed the price level from June to August through the 9-euro train ticket and the fuel discount. Price increases were correspondingly higher in the three months this year. In September, this effect was removed from the inflation calculation, so the rates for September and October automatically fell somewhat.

Inflation falls quite quickly

“German inflation is falling almost as quickly as it rose at its peak in autumn 2022,” commented Holger Schmieding, chief economist at the Hamburg bank Berenberg. “The decline in prices for fuel, electricity, gas, heating oil and district heating compared to September and the base effects from the increase in energy and food prices in the same month last year significantly depressed the inflation rate in October.”







More detailed information about what has become more expensive and cheaper can be found in the figures from North Rhine-Westphalia, which have already been published in more detail and are often quite representative of Germany.

Eastern and vegetables are a little more expensive again

Over the year, food prices rose particularly sharply, rising by 6.1 percent. However, this rate was 7.4 percent in the previous month. Bread rose in price by 11.1 percent over the year and by another 1.2 percent compared to the previous month. Meat was 3.9 percent more expensive than a year ago, but 0.5 percent cheaper than a month ago.

Dairy products and eggs were 4.4 percent more expensive than a year ago, but 0.1 percent cheaper than a month ago. Cooking fats and oils cost 11.8 percent less than a year ago, but again 0.4 percent more than a month ago. Fruit became more expensive over the year by 10 percent, compared to the previous month by 2.1 percent. Vegetables were 1.3 percent more expensive than a year ago and 0.8 percent more expensive than a month ago.





Ups and downs in oil prices have consequences

Overall energy prices fell by 7.1 percent over the year and by 2.1 percent over the month. The price of oil, which has a significant impact on energy prices in this country, fell temporarily as a result of monetary policy in America, but then rose significantly in connection with the terrible events in Israel, then fell again slightly. “The situation in the Middle East increases the uncertainty of the outlook,” writes Mark Wall of Deutsche Bank in an analysis.







Fuel was cheaper in October than a year ago (minus 7.8 percent), but also cheaper than a month ago (minus 3.1 percent). Diesel prices fell by 13.3 percent over the year and gasoline by 6 percent. Nevertheless, both fuels are more expensive than in previous years. Electricity, gas and heating oil were cheaper in October than a year ago and also cheaper than a month ago.

Rents have now risen somewhat more than before. They increased by 1.7 percent compared to the previous year, after 1.5 percent in the previous month.

The situation is not like that in Germany everywhere

However, price increases in Germany and in the euro area as a whole are still a long way from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target of 2 percent. The ECB nevertheless left key interest rates unchanged in October because it believes it is at least possible that the current interest rate level is already sufficient to move inflation towards its target.

In Spain, the inflation rate remained at 3.5 percent in October. The rate for the euro area as a whole will be published on Tuesday.

According to the European calculation method of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP), the first inflation rate in a euro country actually became negative in September. In the Netherlands it was minus 0.3 percent. But this was probably primarily due to technical reasons: ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel speaks of a “statistical artifact”: It is due to the fact that the method for determining energy price inflation in the Netherlands has been corrected. This has nothing to do with “deflation”, i.e. permanently falling prices.