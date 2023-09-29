Inflation fell slightly again in September. Prices of consumer goods and services became 0.3 percent more expensive this month compared to the same month a year earlier. It reports that Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Friday based on a quick estimate with the European calculation model. In August, prices rose by 3.4 percent year on year. Statistics Netherlands emphasizes that the estimate has been calculated based on incomplete source data.

These are the smallest price increases announced by Statistics Netherlands since September 2016. The fact that inflation has fallen so significantly is mainly due to the influence of gas and electricity prices, according to Statistics Netherlands. Energy prices rose sharply in 2022 after Russia largely cut off the supply of natural gas to Europe, but prices have now fallen considerably again. However, the decline is not yet noticeable in the supermarket: prices for food, drinks and tobacco were still 10 percent higher in September than a year earlier.

European calculation model

The inflation rate is based on the so-called European Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP). CBS has published this figure since 1996, together with the consumer price index (CPI). The main difference between the two calculation models is that the CPI does not take into account the costs of living in your own home.

The HICP method is used in all EU countries, allowing the European statistical office Eurostat to calculate inflation for all Member States. This way, the inflation figures of all countries in the Union can be better compared with each other, and the European Central Bank can more easily develop monetary policy for the entire euro zone.