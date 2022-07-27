The Conference Board’s index of consumer confidence fell 2.7 points to 95.7 this month, the lowest level since February 2021, and the third consecutive monthly decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to fall to 97.2.

According to Reuters, fears of rising inflation and interest rates may undermine spending, and point to a possible slowdown in economic growth in the United States at the beginning of the third quarter of this year.

A Conference Board survey showed that consumers reassessed their spending plans sharply this month.

Separately, other data showed new home sales fell in June to their lowest level in just over two years, indicating that the country’s economy may be facing a recession.

In July, the economic activity of the private sector in the United States recorded its first contraction since June of the year 2020, and recorded its lowest level in 26 months, with weak demand and a decline in service activity, due to sharp price hikes and inflation reaching its highest levels in more than forty years.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the total rate hike since March to 225 basis points.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LBL Financial, North Carolina, said the decline in consumer confidence means the economy is “not standing on firm feet.”