US inflation shot up by surprise in June 2022 to 9.1%, its highest in four decades. The stock markets reacted downward and the Federal Reserve accentuated the rise in interest rates. After that level, inflation has been falling every month until it was reduced by a third and stood at 3% last June, according to the data made public this Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is higher at 4.8%, but is also down from 5.3% in May.

The fall in year-on-year inflation was sung. In June 2022 prices rose 1.3% per month. In this last June they have risen 0.2%. The base effect, that is, eliminating that month from the annual calculation, guaranteed a decrease from 4% in May. Analysts’ forecasts pointed to headline inflation of 3.1% and subjacent inflation of 5%. However, in one of those market paradoxes, investors expected inflation to be lower than expected. So it has been.

Prices rise at the slowest rate since 2.6% in March 2021. Since then, they began to get out of control due to bottlenecks in the supply chain, the liquidity injected during the pandemic, the increase in demand as sanitary restrictions were gradually eliminated and , later, the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy, food and raw materials. Now it is energy products, with a drop of 16.7% year-on-year (26.8% in the case of gasoline), which are taking a breather. Food continues to rise (5.7% year-on-year), but less (only 0.1% monthly in June).

Inflation is still clearly above the price stability target, set by the Federal Reserve at 2%. In addition, underlying inflation is well above, which leads those responsible for the organization chaired by Jerome Powell to be wary. After the pause last June in the rise in the price of money, the central bank is preparing to raise interest rates again on July 26, placing them at the highest level since 2001.

Most analysts assume a rise of 0.25 points, which places rates in the 5.25%-5.50% range. In addition, both the minutes of the last meeting of the monetary policy committee and the interventions of those responsible for the Federal Reserve have been in this line. Three of them insisted on Monday that further rate hikes will need to be raised this year to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target.

“We’ve made a lot of progress on monetary policy over the past year,” said Federal Reserve Vice President for Supervision Michael Barr, at a meeting of the Bipartisan Policy Center on Monday. “I would say we are close, but we still have work to do,” he added.

Barr wasn’t the only one. “We will probably need a couple more rate hikes this year to get inflation back on a sustainable path of 2%,” declared the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Mary Daly, at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, manifested itself in the same line in an act organized by the University of California in San Diego: “My opinion is that the rate of the funds will have to rise a little more from its current level and stay there for a while while we accumulate more information on the evolution of the economy, ”he also said this Monday. For now, the rate hikes have hardly cooled the job market or caused the recession that has been going on for a year.

The good inflation data for June will probably not prevent that additional rate hike this month, but if it is accompanied by more data in the same direction, it could deter further movements. The next meeting of the monetary policy committee is on September 19 and 20.

Although the Federal Reserve does not accept the battle against inflation as won, for the president of the United States, Joe Biden, the evolution of prices is a relief. The shopping cart and the gas pump deteriorated in popularity a year ago. Now that inflation is subsiding, Biden is trying to sell somewhat skeptical citizens the achievements of his economic policy, particularly record job creation and industrial and infrastructure investments.

