The inflation expectation for the year 2022 rose from 5.63%, in the last 4 weeks, to 5.92%, shows the Focus bulletin released by the Central Bank this Monday (05). On Wednesday (07) the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank will decide whether to maintain the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year or whether there will be a new readjustment. The market expects maintenance at the current level.

Data from the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will be released on Friday (9).

The week will also have retail data, Chinese trade balance and Euro Zone GDP.

See what’s going to mess with your pocket this week:

Tuesday (06/12)

Eurozone Construction PMI – Pre-Trade

US Trade Balance – In Trading

Wednesday (07/12)

China Trade Balance – Before Opening

Euro Zone Employment Rate – Pre-Trade

Eurozone GDP – Before the trading session

Disclosure of the IGP-DI – Before opening

Vehicle production and sales data in Brazil – Before the trading session

Decision of the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – After closing

Thursday (08/12)

Disclosure of Retail Sales Data in Brazil – Before Opening

US Jobless Claims Data Release – In Trading

Friday (09/12)

Release of Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) data – Before the trading session