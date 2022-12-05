The inflation expectation for the year 2022 rose from 5.63%, in the last 4 weeks, to 5.92%, shows the Focus bulletin released by the Central Bank this Monday (05). On Wednesday (07) the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank will decide whether to maintain the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year or whether there will be a new readjustment. The market expects maintenance at the current level.
Data from the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will be released on Friday (9).
The week will also have retail data, Chinese trade balance and Euro Zone GDP.
See what’s going to mess with your pocket this week:
Tuesday (06/12)
Eurozone Construction PMI – Pre-Trade
US Trade Balance – In Trading
Wednesday (07/12)
China Trade Balance – Before Opening
Euro Zone Employment Rate – Pre-Trade
Eurozone GDP – Before the trading session
Disclosure of the IGP-DI – Before opening
Vehicle production and sales data in Brazil – Before the trading session
Decision of the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – After closing
Thursday (08/12)
Disclosure of Retail Sales Data in Brazil – Before Opening
US Jobless Claims Data Release – In Trading
Friday (09/12)
Release of Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) data – Before the trading session
