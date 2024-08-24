Cologne (dpa)

More than a third of Germans are currently reducing their old-age savings due to the sharp price increases in recent years, a survey has revealed. The survey, conducted by the YouGov polling institute on behalf of the insurance group AXA, showed that 37 percent of Germans said they were reducing their old-age savings due to the sharp rise in inflation. The figure was 32 percent a year ago. The survey covered 2,053 people in Germany between July 24 and 26. The survey showed that 62 percent of Germans are saving money every month for a special old-age pension, compared to 56 percent last year.

The German Ministry of Social Affairs recommends that young people in particular invest in an additional old-age pension.