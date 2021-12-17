Inflation Economist uses teddy bears to help forecast inflation in Russia: “Reflects real situation better than official figures”

According to the index, inflation in Russia would have been a record 26.1 percent in November, instead of the officially announced 8.4 percent.

In Russia Inflation has peaked this year for six years and has been difficult to predict. Many economists, including the Central Bank of Russia, have predicted a slowdown in inflation soon, but this has not yet happened.

Russian economist Alexander Abramov says, however, that it has come up with a way to predict the development of inflation with the help of teddy bears, says the news agency Bloomberg.

He has developed the unscientific “Abramov Index”, which compares the development of the price of teddy bears imported from abroad to 11 other common products in every home, such as milk, bread and chicken.

According to the index, inflation would have been a record 26.1 per cent in November, instead of the officially announced 8.4 per cent.

Although the scientific basis of the index is weak, the figures presented by Abramov have attracted the attention of economists trying to get an idea of ​​inflation trends, according to Bloomberg.

“The index gives a good hint of the real situation because it’s so simple. It better reflects the real situation than the official figures, which have been averaged by the authorities, ”said the former governor of the Central Bank of Russia. Oleg Vyugin estimates Bloomberg.

According to the index, the country’s inflation has started to rise last year and has been rising steadily, especially in September – November.

Abramov is an expert in financial markets at Ranepa University in Moscow. She developed her index in 2015 with her daughter for a school project and collects data on product prices while visiting local grocery stores.

The index does not take into account, for example, seasonal fluctuations in product prices or other factors, which makes it very volatile. However, a comparison of the price of foreign teddy bears with other foods highlights the effect of exchange rates and how much inflation may actually be official compared to the figures, according to Abramov.

According to Bloomberg, data from the Central Bank of Russia show that Russians are very skeptical about official inflation figures and believe that in reality they are even double.