Inflation, ECB slow and stubborn in changing strategy

When inflation raised its head in the world, about two years ago, the Fed, very quickly, started with a series of rate increases. The ECB, for its part, instead wasted time and began its bullish strategy only four/five months later. Now that inflation is rapidly falling (in America it is already at 3%), central banks must decide when the time will be to lower rates. Both the Fed and the ECB seem caught between the fear of declare victory or instead maintain pessimism and talk about recession. But the markets are already anticipating the trend of decreasing inflation and above all imagine landing in an economic moment of deflation. This moment is already forcing bankers to imagine an early change of course, even from spring 2024.

Inflation, the Fed moves faster than the ECB

But even in this case it seems that the Fed is moving faster than its European sister. In fact, many observers are convinced that the organization led by Christine Lagarde, so Teutonic in its bullish strategy, may not see this generalized drop in prices and slow down the economy of the Old Continent even further. While the Fed, for its part, has already announced the next possible reversal of trend, President Lagarde dampened all enthusiasm by declaring that “The Council never discussed lowering rates. It's like the solid, liquid and gaseous states: you don't go from the solid state to the gaseous state without going through the liquid phase”. Fortunately, however, the real economy, prices in the euro area are falling, also giving relief to families and businesses. France and Germany are still “bogged down” by slowing economies and Spain and Italy, although with some more movement, are certainly not doing any better. Growth forecasts for all of Europe have been lowered by the ECB for both 2023 and 2024.

Inflation, the Fed announces changes in direction on rates

While the Fed announces this, the ECB is only slowly laying the foundations for future interest rate cuts. Cuts supposedly planned (perhaps) for June 2024. Experts believe that the ECB may lag behind what is happening in the real economy. Disinflation is proceeding faster than most economists expected and the ECB is underestimating its speed. There are feelings among experts who consider that the last mile to reach 2% will be the most difficult. The ECB is now making the same mistake as when inflation rose. “He then underestimated the speed of the rise in inflation, and now he underestimates the speed of the fall.” The problem is above all that the heavy hand of the Eurobank can further depress the economy. “Monetary policy is now tight, just as inflation approaches the 2% target. If this view is correct, inflation will continue to decline while growth will stagnate. Once again, central banks will have to give in to previous statements and quickly cut interest rates.” This is what many observers say, hoping that the ECB will sooner or later reach the same assessments. For the good of the economy of all Europe.

