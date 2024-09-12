Russia has spent billions of dollars on its soldiers and arms industry since sending troops into Ukraine, a spending spree that has bloated its economy but sent prices soaring.

Annual inflation stood at 9.05 percent in August 2024, down slightly from 9.13 percent in July but still well above the central bank’s target of 4 percent, according to data from state statistics agency Rosstat.

The data comes a month after the agency said Russia’s economic growth rate slowed in the second quarter of 2024, expanding by 4 percent, compared with 5.4 percent in the first quarter.

The figures have raised some concerns that Russia is heading into a period of “stagflation” when prices rise while economic growth is low or non-existent.

Over the past year, Russia’s central bank has been raising interest rates sharply in an attempt to cool what it warns is an economy growing at an unsustainable rate due to massive government spending on the offensive in Ukraine.

He recently said that growth had started to decline and expressed hope that the peak of inflation had passed.

Russia is expected to spend about 9 percent of its gross domestic product on defense and security this year, a figure not seen since the Soviet era, according to President Vladimir Putin.