Friday, July 12, 2024, 09:29



| Updated 11:11h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Prices in the Murcia region experienced a slight respite in June compared to the previous month, and the year-on-year variation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Murcia region stood at 3.4%, four-tenths less than in May, according to information provided by the National Statistics Institute on Friday.

In addition, food prices stabilised and the price of the shopping basket remained the same as in the previous month, with the annual rate at 3.8% for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

In monthly terms, inflation in the Region rose by 0.2%, while so far this year the increase has reached 2.7%. The sharpest declines in June were in transport due to lower fuel prices and in clothing and footwear.

In Spain as a whole, the CPI stands at 3.4%, which means that the Region is at the national average. Only Castile and León and Ceuta (3.2%) and the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Melilla (3.1%) are below the figure for the Community.

Prices in the Region in the last month saw their main increase in leisure and culture, with a 2.8% increase due to the rise in the prices of tourist packages. Housing, with an increase of 0.8%, also saw an increase due to the rise in the cost of electricity.