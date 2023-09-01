People are fed up with being told that inflation has been brought down from record levels at the start of the year. Comment

The last Istat data they say in august inflation reached 5.5% annually (5.3% in the EU), while in July it was 5.9%. However “Food Inflation”, let’s call it that, is still at 9.6%. This is a difference of 4.1 percentage points. A number in which all the profound unease of Italians in general, but of the less well-off classes in particular, is hidden. Moreover, it is well known that rising inflation affects the poor most who don’t usually buy Maseratis and jewels but have to deal with groceries and bills every day.

However the State tries to hide the data on food expenditure and presents only the one calculated on a well-defined basket that also includes fine tobacco cigars and other similar amenities. Moreover, even remaining within the commonly understood inflation, there are goods that are gigantic, such as electricity and gas bills and petrol consumption, with the latter reaching stellar values.

Giorgia Meloni in the electoral campaign had said that she would remove the excise duties that still serve to pay for the Italian colonial wars. There is a famous post on the Net complete with a video in which she goes to put petrol and points out that only a part of the euros ends up in the tank while the other takes it from the State.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF MELONI

However, the excise duties have remained because then the State needs the money.

Subscribe to the newsletter

