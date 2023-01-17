Inflation down slightly, but prices up 8.1% in 2022, a record since 1985

In 2022, consumer prices will register an average annual growth of 8.1%marking the largest increase since 1985 (when it was +9.2%), mainly due to the trend in Energy prices (+50.9% on average for the year in 2022, compared to +14.1 % of 2021). This is underlined by Istat, which notes that these assets are net, last year, the growth in consumer prices was +4.1% (from +0.8% in 2021). Acquired inflation, or carryover, for 2023 (i.e. the average growth that would occur for the year if prices remained stable throughout 2023) is equal to +5.1%, larger than that observed for 2022, when it was +1.8%.

The prices of food, home and personal care goods, which form the so-called shopping cart, slow down on an annual basis by +12.7% to +12.6%, as well as those of frequently purchased products (from +8.8% in November to +8.5%). This was revealed by Istat, confirming the December provisional estimate on consumer prices. In December 2022 it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, increases of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 11.6% on an annual basis (from +11.8% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. The Istat detects it.

“On energy price containment policies given that inflation originates from energy prices, I urged the ECB to report and suggest the most useful tool, i.e. the containment of energy prices. For me it is an important path to follow”. Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, on policies to fight inflation in the center of attention yesterday in Brussels.

The ECB freezes Giorgetti: “Continue with the rate hike”

For the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, the Central Bank must continue on its path of raising rates, bringing them into restrictive territory. Interviewed by the Financial Times, he explained: “We have to raise rates again. Last year we could say that it was clear that we had to bring them to more normal levels, while now we say that in reality we have to bring rates into restrictive territory”. The ECB, noted Lane, has completed the first part of the normalization process but has not yet reached the point where the two risks facing the Eurozone (i.e. raising rates too much causing a sharp slowdown in the economy or doing too little favoring a new surge in inflation ) become more “symmetrical”. And she then reiterated: “We need to keep an open mind about the appropriate level of interest rates” and “it is important to remember that we meet every six weeks. We will need to ensure we take a data-driven approach, meeting by meeting, to ensure we adjust as the two risks evolve.”

Inflation: Codacons, in 2022 sting from 2,369 euros per family

The price increase has cost each Italian family, with the same consumption, a good 2,369 euros in 2022, with an overall sting that exceeds 61.3 billion euros. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the final data on inflation released today by Istat.

According to Codacons, an average annual rate of 8.1% in fact translates into constant consumption in a higher outlay equal to an average of +2,369 euros for the typical family, expenditure which rises to +3,285 euros per year for a household with three children. A single person spent 1,682 euros more than the previous year, +1,619 euros for a pensioner, +2,528 euros for a couple without children, +2,863 euros for a household with 1 child, +3,069 euros for a family with 2 children.

