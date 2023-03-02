Inflation, timid slowdown and surge in consumer prices. Istat data

Inflation to February suffers a slight braking in Italy, however, the figure continues to worrywe go from 10 to 9.2%. Always a very high standard of respect to the Eurozone which goes down to‘8.5%. The president of the ECB Lagarde sounds the alarm: “The rate of inflation in the euro area it is high at a unacceptable level” but “it is likely that come down because energy prices are going down. Lagarde also announces a new possible rise of the taxi in March: “Not we have the crystal ball. I want see the new ones data and listen to my colleagues. It is on this basis that we will make a decision. One thing is certain: we will report inflation to the 2% timely“. According to preliminary estimates – reads Il Sole 24 Ore – in February the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded a 0.3% increase on month and of 9.2% year on year from the +10% of the previous month.

He communicates it Istatadding that inflation background, net of energy and fresh food – continues il Sole – accelerates by +6% to +6.4%, that net of energy goods alone from +6.2% to +6.5%. The acquired inflation for 2023 is equal to +5.5% for the general index and +3.7% for the core component. Therefore, the rapid phase is consolidated slowdown of inflation, thanks to the easing of tensions on prices energy goods, regulated and unregulated; they keep the push upwards of the prices of processed and unprocessed food, tobacco and services. The shopping cart goes back to +13%after slowing down in January.

